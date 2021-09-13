Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Calls Construction Cos. One Employer In Pension Fight

By Beverly Banks (September 13, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ordered two concrete construction companies to be considered as a single employer in a suit filed by a Chicago labor union's pension and benefit funds seeking more than $1.4 million in unpaid contributions, but didn't rule on how much the funds were owed.

U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang granted summary judgment to the benefit funds for the Construction and General Laborers' District Council of Chicago and Vicinity on Saturday, saying that RAI Concrete Inc., Mondi Construction Inc. and their owners should be evaluated as a single employer. Carmela Raimondi owns RAI Concrete while her son Nicola...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!