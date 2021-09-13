Judge Calls Construction Cos. One Employer In Pension Fight

By Beverly Banks (September 13, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ordered two concrete construction companies to be considered as a single employer in a suit filed by a Chicago labor union's pension and benefit funds seeking more than $1.4 million in unpaid contributions, but didn't rule on how much the funds were owed. U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang granted summary judgment to the benefit funds for the Construction and General Laborers' District Council of Chicago and Vicinity on Saturday, saying that RAI Concrete Inc., Mondi Construction Inc. and their owners should be evaluated as a single employer. Carmela Raimondi owns RAI Concrete while her son Nicola...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS