Board Diversity Considerations In Light Of New Nasdaq Rules

By David Huntington, Valerie Radwaner and Laura Turano (September 14, 2021, 11:25 AM EDT) -- On Aug. 6, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved Nasdaq's board diversity requirements.[1] Starting with required disclosure of board diversity characteristics in 2022, the new rules will require Nasdaq-listed companies to have at least one diverse[2] director in 2023 or to publicly explain why not, and culminate with Nasdaq-listed companies having two diverse directors by 2025 or publicly explaining why not (2026 for Nasdaq capital markets companies). Implementation Timeline This is a significant step by a U.S. securities regulator, and is likely just the first of more rules related to environmental, social and governance issues to come. The SEC has...

