'Dedicated Docket' May Overwhelm Immigration Courts

By Alyssa Aquino (September 13, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Thousands of individual asylum seekers' cases were sent to the "dedicated docket" process in August, a Syracuse University research organization reported Monday, raising concerns that the influx could overwhelm the immigration courts and delay justice for migrant families seeking protection. After analyzing immigration court records, Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse reported that the Biden administration's "dedicated docket" for recently arrived migrant families had rapidly expanded throughout August. The asylum cases of 16,700 people are being heard through the program; 11,800 of those were placed into the system in August. The report said the ramp-up may lead to due process issues,...

