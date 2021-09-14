House Panel Nixes Some GOP Ideas On Telecom Budget Items

By Kelcee Griffis (September 14, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The House Energy and Commerce Committee approved a handful of updates to the $3.5 trillion budget package late Monday that aim to fund 911 infrastructure upgrades, connectivity for students and better organization for at least one upcoming spectrum auction. In doing so, Democrats on the committee struck down a Republican-backed amendment that attempted to tie educational connectivity funding to a commitment that children won't be forced to learn so-called critical race theory — a body of legal scholarship that states racism is embedded in the systems and laws the country runs on. Democrats also nixed a proposed amendment to funding for...

