Fishing Groups Challenge Biden Offshore Wind Approvals

By Clark Mindock (September 13, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A coalition of fishing industry groups on Monday told the First Circuit the Biden administration hastily approved a commercial wind farm off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, despite what it said were considerable environmental and economic concerns. The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, or RODA, said in its suit that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and other federal agencies had gone forward with approvals for the so-called Vineyard Wind 1 project even after it raised numerous concerns. The coalition said its members noted potential safety issues related to the project, as well as concerns about the cumulative environmental toll that went...

