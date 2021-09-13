Ga. Army Suppliers To Pay $900K To Settle Fraud Claims

By Jennifer Doherty (September 13, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A pair of Georgia-based military supply companies and their co-owners have agreed to pay $900,000 to resolve claims that they knowingly misled the U.S. Army as to the sources and condition of their wares. The False Claims Act suit dates to 2019, when the former vice president of business development for Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc. and SECO Parts and Equipment Co. Inc. blew the whistle on the companies and their owners, B. Roy Smith and Byron M. Morris. In his whistleblower complaint, Charles A. Royal alleged that his former employers routinely disguised the origin of spare parts and equipment they sold...

