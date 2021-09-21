6th Circ. Robocall Ruling Likely To Spark High Court Fight

By Allison Grande (September 21, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has dealt a major blow to companies' argument that the national robocall ban doesn't apply to calls made during the five years that government debt collectors were exempt from the law, but a likely appeal and questions about the validity of other exemptions are poised to keep the debate churning. In a unanimous opinion issued Sept. 9, a three-judge appellate panel concluded that the U.S. Supreme Court's July 2020 decision to cut down an unconstitutional debt collection exemption added to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act in 2015 didn't free other types of companies, such as energy supplier Realgy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS