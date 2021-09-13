9th Circ. Says PowerPoints Aren't Legit Retirement Plan Docs

By Hailey Konnath (September 13, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday partially revived a former NetApp Inc. executive's suit claiming the cloud services company wrongly cut off lifetime medical benefits, finding that NetApp may have misrepresented the plan but that PowerPoint presentations aren't official plan documents and the company was permitted to pull the plug. The three-judge panel affirmed a district court's decision holding that NetApp was welcome to freely terminate the plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. PowerPoint presentations summarizing the plan that were given to participants don't override that rule, the panel said, rejecting former executive Daniel Warmenhoven's argument to the contrary....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS