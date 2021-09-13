Pinterest 'Co-Creator' Says She Got Nothing From $14B IPO

By Dave Simpson (September 13, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A woman who claimed to help create and build up Pinterest alleged in California state court that she was cut out of the spoils of an initial public offering she says generated more than $14 billion in equity. Christine Martinez named Pinterest Inc. and its co-founders Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra in a suit that she says tells "the real story of how Pinterest was created." She claims that Silbermann, Sciarra and computer engineer Evan Sharp — who is not named in the suit — divvied up $2 billion after the 2019 IPO, leaving Martinez without a "single dollar." "They erased...

