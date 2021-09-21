Construction Firm Peckar & Abramson Opens Boston Office

By Emma Cueto (September 21, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- National construction boutique Peckar & Abramson PC has opened an office in Boston with two former Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC partners. Both Richard E. Briansky and Amy B. Hackett, who will anchor the new office, will be part of the firm's construction and infrastructure and commercial dispute resolution practices, according to a Sept. 13 announcement. Peckar & Abramson Chairman Steven M. Charney told Law360 Pulse that the firm chose to move into Boston both because the market is a logical next move for the firm and because the firm was confident it had found solid partners in Briansky and...

