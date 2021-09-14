'Red Flag' Expert's Opinion Limited In Opioid MDL

By Mike Curley (September 14, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge will limit the scope of an expert's testimony about how pharmacies failed to heed "red flags" meant to curb the diversion of opioids, saying he can opine that the alleged failure likely led to the drugs getting out on the streets, but he cannot establish a direct causal link. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster granted in part a motion from big-name pharmacies like Rite-Aid, CVS and Walgreens seeking to exclude testimony from Carmen Catizone, who has undergraduate and masters' degrees in pharmacy and served as the executive director of the National...

