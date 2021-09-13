Belichick's Girlfriend Backs Leniency For Shoe Co. Embezzler

By Brian Dowling (September 13, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A former Alden Shoe Co. executive who admitted stealing $30 million from the business has argued for a lenient prison sentence, backing his request with letters from more than a dozen supporters including Linda Holliday, the longtime girlfriend of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The disgraced ex-finance chief, Richard Hajjar, asked U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton Friday to issue a sentence on the low end of a range outlined in his plea agreement — 48 to 74 months in prison — after prosecutors last week sought the top end, or more than six years. Hajjar, who pled guilty in May, explained...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS