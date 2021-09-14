Furniture Company's COVID-19 Coverage Suit Splinters

By Melissa Angell (September 14, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday threw out a furniture installation company's lawsuit against its insurer seeking coverage for pandemic-related business interruption losses, finding that the company did not suffer a direct physical loss or damage from the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled in his 21-page decision that Elite Union Installations' closing of its business as a result of state-mandated shutdown orders does not entitle the furniture installation company to insurance coverage from National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford. Even if Elite Union Installations sufficiently pled coverage under a provision of the policy, the judge pointed out...

