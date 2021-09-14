Abrams & Bayliss Says Chancery Must Clarify Boeing Ruling

By Rose Krebs (September 14, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Abrams & Bayliss has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to clarify a recent ruling that Boeing directors can't duck safety neglect claims stemming from deadly crashes of 737 Max jetliners, saying the decision "contains categorical statements" that the board misled the public about safety oversight without the court having resolved factual issues. In a motion for clarification filed Friday to Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn on behalf of the directors, Abrams & Bayliss LLP said that her decision last week had statements that "could be read to resolve hotly contested factual issues between the parties." "The opinion throughout makes statements about...

