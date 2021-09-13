3 Firms Guide Intuit's $12B Deal For Mailchimp

By McCord Pagan (September 13, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Intuit, the company behind software titles TurboTax and QuickBooks, said Monday it's buying email marketing company Mailchimp for $12 billion in a cash-and-stock deal guided by Latham, King & Spalding and McDermott. Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. is represented by Latham & Watkins LLP, Mailchimp is guided by King & Spalding LLP, and Mailchimp co-founder Dan Kurzius is advised by McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Intuit said in a joint statement with Atlanta-based Mailchimp that the deal stands to create a platform for small and mid-market companies that can help them with an array of tasks such as marketing, payroll and...

