Bankruptcy Court Rebuffs Kossoff's Latest Request For Stay

By Emma Whitford (September 14, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Former Manhattan real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff cannot "extend his track record of providing inadequate help" in the bankruptcy of his defunct law firm Kossoff PLLC, a New York federal judge said Tuesday, declining to stay an order that he produce firm financial records. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones denied Kossoff's stay motion during an hourlong video hearing. He said case law is likely to override Kossoff's assertion on appeal that discovery will compromise his Fifth Amendment rights. Meanwhile, former Kossoff PLLC clients have been out millions of dollars since the firm folded this spring. "An abruptly-failed law firm such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS