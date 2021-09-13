Apple Patch Aimed At NSO's iMessage Hack, Researchers Say

By Dave Simpson (September 13, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A vulnerability in Apple's iMessage function has been exploited since February by the Israeli surveillance software firm NSO Group, and Apple's recent software security update is aimed at fixing the problem, Canadian research group The Citizen Lab said Monday. The Citizen Lab says it found NSO Group's Pegasus spyware on a Saudi activist's phone, and that the hack targets Apple's image rendering library. Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comments Monday about The Citizen Lab's claims. Also on Monday, Apple released software security updates iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8, but did not name NSO group or any...

