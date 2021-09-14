9th Circ. Skeptical Of Stymying Calif. Net Neutrality Law

By Kelcee Griffis (September 14, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel expressed misgivings Tuesday about the broadband industry's push to block California from enforcing its net neutrality law, with one judge questioning whether trade groups' request for a preliminary injunction was urgent enough to take the case out of district court. Judge J. Clifford Wallace said that, as a rule, the Ninth Circuit likes to take cases upon final appeal, and he asked why the injunction rose to the level of an emergency for the broadband trade associations. The groups are arguing that the district court should have prevented a 2018 state law that prohibits internet service providers from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS