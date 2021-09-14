Construction Tech Co. Versatile Grabs $80M In Series B

By Charlie Innis (September 14, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Versatile, a startup developing artificial intelligence-driven products for construction companies, said Tuesday it has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round led by New York venture capital firm Insight Partners. Tiger Global Management LLC, an investment firm focusing on internet and software industries, joined the funding round along with existing investors from Versatile's last financing in 2020. The Series B represents "a meaningful milestone for the construction industry," Versatile CEO Meirav Oren said in a statement. "It affirms our industry is innovative, forward-thinking, and worthy of the world's leading technology investments," she said. Versatile aims to "empower the construction...

