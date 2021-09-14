$48M BASF-Ingevity Antitrust Trial Goes To Jurors In Delaware

By Jeff Montgomery (September 14, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury began deliberations Tuesday on BASF Corp.'s claims that Ingevity Corp. wrongly strong-armed customers to protect its lock on sales of a widely used fuel vapor capture product for motor vehicle emissions control systems, with up to $47.8 million in damages in the balance. The case went to the six-woman, two man jury on the sixth day of trial before Judge Richard G. Andrews of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The litigation focused in part on BASF's allegations that Ingevity's tying of its patent clout to exclusive long-term purchase agreements violates Sections 1 or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS