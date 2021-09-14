Contractor Says Hidden Arbitrator Ties Not 'Unremarkable'

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 14, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Panamanian contractor hired for a multibillion-dollar project to expand the Panama Canal has urged a Florida federal judge to vacate $285 million in arbitral awards issued to the waterway operator because of undisclosed relationships between the arbitrators. The International Chamber of Commerce ordered Group Unidos Por el Canal SA to pay that amount to Autoridad del Canal de Panama because of unexpected costs and other problems encountered while constructing a third set of devices to raise and lower watercraft throughout the waterway. GUPC told the judge in a Monday reply brief supporting its request to vacate the partial and final...

