Square Joins IP Nonaggression Group For Open-Source Tech

By Elise Hansen (September 14, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Financial technology giant Square has joined the Open Invention Network, an organization committed to protecting open-source software and promoting "patent nonaggression," OIN said Tuesday. OIN boasts more than 3,500 members and bills itself as "the largest patent nonaggression community in history." OIN focuses on shielding Linux-based and other open-source technologies, including programming language Python, Mozilla and its Firefox browser and web server Apache, from infringement suits. OIN member companies cut down on patent litigation by promising to grant other members a free license to Linux-related patents, OIN's website said. Square's joining brings another high-profile member to the OIN roster. The California-headquartered...

