Texas Justices Weigh '8 Corners' Rule In Insurance Fights

By Michelle Casady (September 14, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases Tuesday — including one via certified question from the Fifth Circuit — that ask it to clarify whether state law allows courts to consider information outside a lawsuit's allegations and an insurance contract when deciding an insurer's duty to defend a client. The state's high court heard back-to-back oral arguments in cases that are seeking clarity on whether there's an exception to the state's "eight corners rule," under which a court can consider only what's in the "four corners" of the pleadings and the "four corners" of the contract. There is a...

