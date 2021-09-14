Korean FTC Fines Google $177M For Abuse Of Dominance

By J. Edward Moreno (September 14, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator fined Google 207.4 billion won ($177 million) on Tuesday for allegedly abusing its dominant market position to prevent device manufacturers from using or producing modified versions of Android through so-called anti-fragmentation agreements. The ruling also requires Google to modify its existing AFAs and prohibits them from forcing manufacturers to sign new ones. The decision, which the KFTC published in Korean on Tuesday, said the AFA agreements "prevented device manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics from producing devices equipped with an Android variant OS," thus stifling competition. KFTC Chairperson Joh Sung-wook announced the move to reporters at a Tuesday...

