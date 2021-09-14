Vivendi Readies Universal Music Spinoff At $39B Valuation

By Tom Zanki (September 14, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- French media conglomerate Vivendi SE said Tuesday it plans to list Universal Music Group B.V. next week through an initial public offering, guided by four law firms, that will value its music subsidiary at about €33 billion ($39 billion). Vivendi said Universal shares will start trading on Euronext Amsterdam on Sept. 21 under the symbol "UMG", according to a prospectus filed Tuesday. Universal, a music giant whose catalog includes the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Nirvana and Taylor Swift, will convert to a Dutch public company. Paris-based Vivendi will sell control of 60% of Universal shares to its own stockholders as part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS