Mo. Man Cops To Role In $335M Federal Contract Scheme

By Melissa Angell (September 14, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Missouri man on Monday pled guilty for his role in a $335 million scheme in which he fraudulently obtained contracts and funding through federal programs that set aside contracts for firms owned by minorities, veterans or service members disabled in the line of duty. Patrick Michael Dingle, 50, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and major program fraud, according to a plea agreement filed in Missouri federal court. He was hit with a 16-count indictment in June 2019, which raised charges of wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering. In Monday's plea agreement, Dingle admitted...

