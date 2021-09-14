Insurer Does Not Owe Coverage In Trampoline Park Injury

By Mike Curley (September 14, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge found Tuesday that HDI Global Specialty SE does not owe coverage to a Virginia trampoline park for an incident in which a visitor injured her leg, saying the park waited too long to notify the insurer about the injury. U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck granted summary judgment to HDI in its suit for declaratory judgment against Short Pump Airsports LLC, which owned the park, and Basma Hassan, who was injured in the incident. According to court documents, Hassan suffered a serious leg injury in January 2018 when she landed badly on one leg while using a...

