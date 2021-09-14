Groups Urge ITC To Ban Google's Speakers In Sonos IP Fight

By Andrew Karpan (September 14, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Patent organizations, educational nonprofits and Grammy Award-winning record producers are among those backing Sonos' bid for the full U.S. International Trade Commission to review an administrative law judge's decision that would let redesigned software behind an infringing Google speaker system remain on the market. The slew of letters at the ITC came in on Monday and backed a fight Sonos kicked up last week that took issue with an August ruling from Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles Bullock in the speaker manufacturer's patent case against Google. The case began in California federal court early last year and the trade commission took...

