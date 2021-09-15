Turbine Maintenance Co. Seeks OK Of $7M Iraq Award

By Caroline Simson (September 15, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Canada-based maintenance provider for industrial gas turbines has won some $6.9 million in arbitration with the Iraqi government over a $60.9 million contract to service engines used in two power plants, inked in 2011 as the country attempted to address an urgent demand for electric power. TransCanada Turbines Ltd. filed a petition to enforce a pair of now-public awards issued against Iraq's Ministry of Electricity in Washington, D.C., on Monday, saying there's no reason for the federal court not to do so. "The New York Convention provides that covered awards must be enforced, absent very specific and limited grounds. Section...

