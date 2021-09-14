NCAA Must Face Race Bias Suit Over Academic Penalty Rule

By Rachel Scharf (September 14, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Two former NCAA basketball players have sufficiently claimed the organization's Academic Performance Program discriminates against student-athletes at historically Black colleges and universities, an Indiana federal judge held Monday in keeping alive a proposed class action. U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young said the NCAA can't escape December allegations by Troyce Manassa and Austin Dasent, two Black graduates of Savannah State University. According to the lawsuit, both were banned from the 2017 basketball postseason because of the academic program, a 2004 NCAA rule that bans entire teams from postseason play if their members don't meet certain academic requirements. Manassa and Dasent claim the...

