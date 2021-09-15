Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Omnicare To Pay $1M To Settle Drivers' Misclassification Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 15, 2021, 1:14 PM EDT) -- CVS Health Corp. subsidiary Omnicare will pay $1 million to a group of delivery drivers who claimed the company misclassified them as independent contractors and denied them overtime, after a Kentucky federal judge approved the deal.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier gave the deal final approval Tuesday, two years after an Omnicare delivery driver accused the company and three subsidiaries of misclassifying drivers as contractors despite having full control over their work duties.

Judge Wier said the settlement comes "after more than two years of sharply adversarial litigation" and will provide the class members "a meaningful payout that they otherwise...

