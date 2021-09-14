Target Hit With Biometric Claims Over Virtual 'Try On' Tech

By Clark Mindock (September 14, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Target violates customer biometric privacy by failing to receive informed consent before letting people virtually "try on" makeup and other products, according to a proposed class action in Illinois state court. The proposed class action was filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Monday, and alleges that the retailer violates the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act through its use of augmented reality technology that allows customers to virtually try on products. That process involves scanning the customer's facial geometry from a photo or live camera feed, and the customers say they believe that information is stored by Target and third-party affiliates...

