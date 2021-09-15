Philly Developer Says Architect Blew $4.4M Upgrade Budget

By Joyce Hanson (September 15, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia nightclub owner has sued an architecture firm in county court for breach of contract, saying it wasted a $4.4 million renovation budget because it couldn't come up with an adequate design and forced the project to be redone from the ground up. Meritis Group LLC, the owner of a building that includes a nightclub in Philadelphia's trendy Callowhill neighborhood, filed suit Monday against Philly-based Stuart G. Rosenberg Architects PC, claiming it paid the architecture firm more than $200,000 for its services, but Rosenberg failed to find a construction company that could come in on budget for the project....

