TikTok Creator Says 'SNL' Star Michael Che Stole Comedy Skit

By Bill Donahue (September 14, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A popular TikTok creator filed a copyright lawsuit Tuesday against "Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che that accused him of ripping off a comedy bit about "home girls" on his new HBO Max series. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Kelly Manno claimed that the Weekend Update host copied key elements from her video series to create a similar sketch on his HBO Max show "That Damn Michael Che." "Manno seeks the maximum damages available to her for defendants' past and ongoing willful copyright infringement," her attorney wrote. The lawsuit also named NBCUniversal, which produces Che's show, and WarnerMedia,...

