Trio Reach Deal With DOJ Over UAE Hacking Allegations

By Daniel Wilson (September 14, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday it has reached a first-of-its-kind deferred prosecution deal with three former U.S. military and intelligence personnel accused of violating federal export laws by hacking on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Ryan Adams, Marc Baier and Daniel Gericke signed a deferred prosecution agreement on Sept. 7 to resolve allegations that they violated export control, computer fraud and access device fraud laws during their work for a UAE-based company on behalf of the UAE government, according to the DOJ's announcement. The company is not named in court documents, but according to archived versions of Gericke's...

