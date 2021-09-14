Iranian National Gets 5 Years For Violating Iran Trade Embargo

By Hannah Albarazi (September 14, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge sentenced an Iranian national Tuesday to just over five years in prison for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by participating in a scheme to obtain sensitive military parts used to test weapons systems for Iran, in violation of a trade embargo. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez sentenced 40-year-old Iranian citizen Mehrdad Ansari, who a Texas federal jury convicted in May, to 63 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. In a statement released following the sentencing, acting Assistant Attorney General Mark J. Lesko of the U.S. Justice Department's National Security Division said,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS