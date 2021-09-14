Pittsburgh Newspaper Can't Get Quick 1st Amendment Appeal

By Melissa Angell (September 14, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday rejected a bid by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to fast-track its appeal of his decision denying the newspaper's motion to dismiss a Black reporter's racial bias and retaliation lawsuit, finding that the paper fell short of meeting the criteria needed for an interlocutory appeal. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan denied PG Publishing Co.'s bid to immediately go to the Third Circuit for a ruling on whether the First Amendment protected it from liability when it refused to let former Post-Gazette reporter Alexis D. Johnson cover Black Lives Matter protests because of a tweet. PG Publishing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS