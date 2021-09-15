T-Mobile Asks Judge To Halt Flurry Of Data Breach Suits

By Nadia Dreid (September 15, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has told a California federal court that something must be done to hold back the flood of lawsuits pouring in against the company over the massive data breach it suffered earlier this year, at least until the dozens of cases can be grouped together for ease of litigation. T-Mobile asked U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday to pause the proposed class action she is overseeing until the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation decides whether to combine the suits for pretrial purposes. "There is simply no reason for these courts to devote time, energy, and attention to these motions...

