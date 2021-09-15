Pot Co. Sues Law Firm Over Alleged Fraudulent Loan Scheme

By Katryna Perera (September 15, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- An Ohio marijuana cultivator has lodged a suit in New York federal court against law firm CKR Law LLP and two other corporations over claims that they have been running an ongoing, national scam to defraud victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by requiring them to pay advance fees as a part of a fraudulent loan scheme. The complaint, filed in New York federal court on Tuesday, states that CKR Law, Monster Capital Corp. and Safar Trading LLC have conspired a plan to defraud Gem City Management Inc. and other victims "based upon promises of a return of millions,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS