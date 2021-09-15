4 Firms Craft Goldman Sachs' $2.2B Deal For GreenSky

By McCord Pagan (September 15, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Fintech company GreenSky said Wednesday it's agreed to be bought out by Goldman Sachs in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion that was put together by four law firms, including Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in the joint statement with GreenSky Inc. that it's buying the Atlanta-based platform by exchanging 0.03 of its shares for each GreenSky common stock. Goldman Sachs is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, and GreenSky is represented by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and Troutman Pepper. A special committee of GreenSky's board of directors...

