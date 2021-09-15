DoorDash Sues NYC For Requiring It To Share Customer Data

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 15, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- DoorDash sued New York City on Wednesday over an "unconstitutional" new law that requires food delivery apps to share customer information with restaurants if they ask for it, arguing the law is a "shocking and invasive intrusion" of consumer privacy. DoorDash's New York federal court suit is the latest in a spate of legal challenges against cities that have enacted laws regulating food delivery apps. The food delivery platform was involved in another suit lodged last week against the city over a fee cap that controls how much delivery apps can charge restaurants. The disputed law in the new case would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS