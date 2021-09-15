FERC Shirked Climate Review Of LNG Project, DC Circ. Told

By Clark Mindock (September 15, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission shirked its obligation to analyze and understand the environmental toll of a $45 billion liquefied natural gas project in Alaska, environmentalists told the D.C. Circuit while asking that approvals for the infrastructure be tossed. The Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity on Monday slammed FERC's approval for the Alaska LNG project, which includes a roughly 800-mile pipeline and a treatment plant that the environmentalists say will make it easier to extract currently isolated Arctic gas supplies and increase global greenhouse gas emissions. Despite those sorts of concerns, the groups said FERC failed to analyze...

