College Football Exec Sues Army Over Cannon Shot At Game

By Brett Barrouquere (September 15, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A former athletics official with Arkansas State University is suing the U.S. Army after he said an unexpected shot from an M119 Howitzer cannon at a football game left him with a permanent hearing loss and ear damage. Patrick A. Ivey, a one-time assistant athletic director at the school, said the Georgia National Guard set off the large weapon during a Sept. 29, 2018, football game at Georgia Southern University, but did so when it didn't have permission. Ivey said in a suit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Georgia that he was an assistant athletic director at Arkansas State...

