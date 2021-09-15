Tyson, 3 Others Must Face Cattle Ranchers' Price-Fixing Case

By J. Edward Moreno (September 15, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The nation's four largest meatpacking companies, including Tyson Foods Inc. and Cargill Inc., can't escape a suit from ranchers accusing them of scheming to drive down beef prices, a Minnesota federal judge has ruled. In a sealed opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge John Tunheim granted in part and denied in part a motion to dismiss filed by the meatpackers, ultimately shooting the case over to its discovery phase. The ranchers, including Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America, known as R-CALF USA, accused the so-called Big Four meatpacking companies — Tyson Foods, JBS SA, Cargill and National Beef Packing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS