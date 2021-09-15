Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tyson, 3 Others Must Face Cattle Ranchers' Price-Fixing Case

By J. Edward Moreno (September 15, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The nation's four largest meatpacking companies, including Tyson Foods Inc. and Cargill Inc., can't escape a suit from ranchers accusing them of scheming to drive down beef prices, a Minnesota federal judge has ruled.

In a sealed opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge John Tunheim granted in part and denied in part a motion to dismiss filed by the meatpackers, ultimately shooting the case over to its discovery phase.

The ranchers, including Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America, known as R-CALF USA, accused the so-called Big Four meatpacking companies — Tyson Foods, JBS SA, Cargill and National Beef Packing...

