Texas Justices Asked To Revive River Authority Dam Row

By Michelle Casady (September 15, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A group of 300 lakefront property owners asked the Texas Supreme Court to revive their lawsuit against the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority alleging its decision to lower spill gates at four dams dropped their property value, arguing they do have standing to bring the suit. In a petition for review filed with the state's high court on Tuesday, Jimmy and Cheryl Williams and the other San Antonio-area property owners argued that when the Fourth Court of Appeals in July determined they didn't have standing to bring the lawsuit, the court did so by considering inapplicable law. The property owners sued the Guadalupe-Blanco River...

