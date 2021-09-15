DOJ-Pilgrim's Deal Doesn't Block Witnesses, Judge Rules

By Khorri Atkinson (September 15, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has ruled that a plea agreement Pilgrim's Pride Corp. reached with the U.S. Justice Department earlier this year is neither preventing broiler chicken executives facing criminal charges for price-fixing from accessing company witnesses nor undermining their constitutional right to a fair trial. Six of the 10 poultry executives indicted for their role in an alleged yearslong scheme to fix the price of broiler chickens had told the judge in July that they've been seeking to obtain information from eight current Pilgrim's Pride employees, which could be exculpatory, to disprove allegations during trial next month. They said counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS