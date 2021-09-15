Northern Arapaho Urge 10th Circ. To Reverse Health Cost Suit

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 15, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Northern Arapaho Tribe urged the Tenth Circuit to overturn a Wyoming federal judge's ruling that third-party costs related to health care funding are not covered under the tribe's health care contract with the federal government, arguing that the government must reimburse it. The Northern Arapaho's $1.5 million suit is one of many challenging the federal government's refusal to cover third-party contract support costs, asserting that not reimbursing these costs violates the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act. The Northern Arapaho said in its Tuesday opening brief that Indian Health Services would have been obligated to provide health care services to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS