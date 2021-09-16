DOI Shakes Most Claims In Tribe's Water Mismanagement Suit

By Caleb Drickey (September 16, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Ute Indian Tribe's allegations of tribal water reserve mismanagement by the federal government were raised too late and in the wrong court, a D.C. judge ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols held that the bulk of the Ute tribe's claims related to the federal government's abandonment of water development projects were time-barred and that the remaining claims belonged in Utah federal court. "As of the 1980s, and certainly by 1992, the tribe knew that defendants would not meet [its] specific obligations," Judge Nichols wrote. "It could have long ago sought ... relief for the defendants' failures." The dispute, first...

