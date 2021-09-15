Nikola Founder Seeks To Shift NY Fraud Case To Arizona

By Stewart Bishop (September 15, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Nikola Corp. founder and onetime Chairman Trevor Milton on Wednesday told a New York federal judge the criminal case accusing him of lying to investors about his company's ability to build a green energy-powered truck has nothing to do with the Empire State and everything to do with Arizona. Milton is facing securities fraud and wire fraud charges for allegedly conning investors through false and misleading statements about Nikola's production of an electric and hydrogen-powered semi-truck and a pickup truck known as "the Badger." However, Milton is seeking to either have the case dismissed on constitutional grounds for improper venue or...

