9th Circ. Revives Core Of Calif. Forced Arbitration Ban

By Vin Gurrieri (September 15, 2021, 1:29 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday struck down an injunction that stopped California from enforcing a law barring businesses from requiring workers to arbitrate job-related claims, but held that certain provisions that allow criminal penalties against employers are invalid. A divided three-judge panel partially reversed a February 2020 order by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller that awarded a preliminary injunction to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other businesses groups that challenged the law, known as A.B. 51. The panel concluded that A.B. 51 largely isn't preempted by the Federal Arbitration Act and that the state law itself doesn't cut against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS